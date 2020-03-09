Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

