iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

