iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.