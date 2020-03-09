iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $298.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

