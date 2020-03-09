iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $180.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $175.72 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.