iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,361,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,698,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,584,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

