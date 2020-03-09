iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $172.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.86 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

