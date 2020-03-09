iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $115.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.