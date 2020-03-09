ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 149.75 ($1.97).

ITV opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.55. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

