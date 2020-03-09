JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.39 ($30.68).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €20.58 ($23.93) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.91.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

