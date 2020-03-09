JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.39 ($30.68).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €20.58 ($23.93) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.91.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.