JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCDXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.