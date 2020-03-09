Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $283.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

