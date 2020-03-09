Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Western Digital comprises about 2.4% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Digital by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,969,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Western Digital stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

