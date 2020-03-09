Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 154,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,339 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.48%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

