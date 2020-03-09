Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,000 Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of WPG opened at $2.33 on Monday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

