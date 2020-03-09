Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires Shares of 166,400 DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. DHT makes up 1.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 0.11% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $13,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.