Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,550 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $181.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.