Jeereddi Investments LP Buys New Position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE SCU opened at $22.31 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.