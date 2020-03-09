Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $1.17 Million in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 616,306 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,353,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 95,193 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

