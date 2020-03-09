Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $1.29 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

