Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $1.38 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. American Express comprises 1.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 43,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

