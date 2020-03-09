Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $2.61 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.36 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

