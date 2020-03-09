Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $424,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

NYSE BABA opened at $204.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

