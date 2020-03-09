Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $711,000 in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.