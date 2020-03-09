Jeereddi Investments LP Invests $983,000 in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

