Jeereddi Investments LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 643,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Tuesday Morning comprises 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 1.34% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TUES shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

