Jeereddi Investments LP Makes New $261,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $144.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.16. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $138.91 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

