Jeereddi Investments LP Makes New Investment in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. International Seaways comprises approximately 1.8% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of -486.75 and a beta of 0.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

