Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ross Stores makes up 1.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

