Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 12,500 Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Transocean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,819 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.44 on Monday. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

