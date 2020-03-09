Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 38,296 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.