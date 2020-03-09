Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE opened at $2.88 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

