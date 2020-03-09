Jeereddi Investments LP Takes $1.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,295.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.