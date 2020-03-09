Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301,152 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of CCJ opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.