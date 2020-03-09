Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

