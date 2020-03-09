Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up 1.9% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $8.13 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $737.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

