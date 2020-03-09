JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.07 ($86.12).

HEI opened at €50.48 ($58.70) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €57.72 ($67.12) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

