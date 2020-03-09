JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 58.36.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

