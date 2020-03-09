JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $86.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.30 and a beta of 0.79. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 127.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

