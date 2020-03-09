JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target to GBX 475

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

PFG stock opened at GBX 390.19 ($5.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 457.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

