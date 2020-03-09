Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.79. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

