KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.48).

LON KAZ opened at GBX 383 ($5.04) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 6.15 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KAZ Minerals’s previous dividend of $3.30. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

