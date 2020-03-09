KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIGRY. Citigroup raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KIGRY opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

