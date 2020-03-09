Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KTB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 236.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

