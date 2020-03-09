Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

