Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KFY opened at $34.98 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

