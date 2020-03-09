La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of LZB opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

