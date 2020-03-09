LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) to Neutral

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $333.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

