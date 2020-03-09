Lake Street Capital Cuts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $18.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

DGII stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

